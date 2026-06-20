Israel shows 'no respect' for Trump, says former US congresswoman

Former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said Saturday that Israel lacks respect for US President Donald Trump, asserting that the recently signed peace agreement with Tehran is "worthless" unless Washington restrains its ally.

"Israel is bombing Christian Southern Lebanon relentlessly and has no respect for America or President Trump," Greene wrote on US social media platform X.

The Republican described the Israeli government as a "murderous regime," noting it is "invading, attacking, and murdering thousands" while receiving billions in US military assistance.

"It's absolutely pathetic that our government leaders do not stand up and take a stand against" Israel, said Greene.

She characterized the Iran war as the "biggest mistake" the US president ever made.

The former lawmaker's statements come amid continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon despite a ceasefire.

According to official figures, Israel's military offensive in Lebanon since March 2 has killed more than 4,000 people, injured 11,873 others, and displaced more than one million residents.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the latest conflict. During its recent military campaign, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory.