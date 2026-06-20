Bolivian president declares state of emergency amid blockade crisis

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency following weeks of anti-government protests and road blockades that have intensified into a broader political crisis, media reports said on Saturday.

The protests, backed by workers' unions and farmers, have called for Paz's resignation amid rising living costs and economic pressure, according to CNN.

The blockades have caused shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies in parts of the country and disrupted economic activity over the past 50 days, the report said.

In a televised address, Paz said he had ordered the implementation of a state of exception to restore access to the country's roads.

"Bolivians cannot continue to be hostages of blockades that prevent working, studying, receiving medical attention, supplying themselves, and bringing sustenance to their homes," he said.

According to the report, the declaration clears the way for military deployment to restore order nationwide.





