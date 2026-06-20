Al Jazeera condemns 'crimes' against its journalists after deadly Israeli strike

Al Jazeera on Saturday condemned Israel's "crimes" against its staff after a deadly Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip killed its cameraman Ahmed Wishah, the channel's twelfth journalist to be killed since the start of the war in the Palestinian territory.

The broadcaster said it "denounces the continuation of these crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against its correspondents and staff in Gaza, and renews its call on the international community and legal institutions to take urgent, practical measures to hold the Israeli officials involved in these appalling crimes accountable".









