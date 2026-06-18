Trump says Apple agrees to work with Intel on US chip production

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and build chips in the US, describing the move as the latest in a series of partnerships aimed at reviving American semiconductor manufacturing.

"Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and build its chips in America," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

The president said the US designs much of the technology used globally but needs to manufacture more of it domestically, adding: "We design everything, but we need to build it here, now."

Trump described Apple's planned cooperation with Intel as the latest in a series of US manufacturing arrangements, following earlier deals involving Nvidia and companies linked to Elon Musk.

Following the news, Intel shares climbed around 9% in premarket trading, while Apple rose 0.6%.

In September, Nvidia and Intel announced a collaboration to jointly develop AI infrastructure and personal computing products.

Intel has also said it partnered with SpaceX, xAI and Tesla to support Terafab, a Musk-linked semiconductor project.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said in April that the companies were exploring ways to improve silicon manufacturing efficiency as global semiconductor supply struggles to keep pace with AI-driven demand.

Trump referred to both arrangements in his post, saying his administration "helped bring in Nvidia" and that Musk agreed to build "TerraFab," which he described as the largest chip factory in the world, together with Intel's technology team.

The president said Washington supported Intel in exchange for a 10% stake in the chipmaker.

Intel announced last August that the US government would make an $8.9 billion investment in Intel common stock, equivalent to a 9.9% stake, as part of an agreement to support domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Trump said Intel was valued at around $100 billion when the government made its offer and is now worth more than $600 billion, putting the US stake at over $60 billion.



