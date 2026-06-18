PHILIPPINE SENATE OPENS PRETRIAL PROCEEDINGS IN VICE PRESIDENT DUTERTES IMPEACHMENT CASE

The Philippine Senate impeachment court on Thursday opened pretrial proceedings in the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, marking the latest step in a high-stakes political battle that could determine her future in public office.

The court convened for pretrial proceedings, during which senators discussed procedural matters and preparations for the formal trial expected to begin on July 6, reports Philippine news outlet Rappler.

The proceedings follow the House of Representatives' impeachment of Duterte last month.

Duterte has been given 10 days to submit her formal response to the impeachment complaint, after which House prosecutors will have five days to file their reply, according to previously announced Senate procedures.

The vice president faces allegations including misuse of public funds, unexplained wealth, and threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the first lady, and a former House speaker. Duterte has denied all accusations and described the impeachment effort as politically motivated.

The case comes amid an escalating political rift between the Marcos and Duterte camps, once allies in the 2022 elections. Analysts view the proceedings as a major test of the Philippines' political institutions and a potential obstacle to Duterte's reported ambitions for the 2028 presidential election.

If convicted by the Senate, Duterte could be removed from office and barred from holding public office in the future.



