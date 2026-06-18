Lula calls on Trump not to ‘meddle’ in Brazil’s elections

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on US President Donald Trump to refrain from interfering in Brazil's domestic political affairs.

"Don't meddle in the Brazilian elections, because the Brazilian elections are a problem for Brazil," Lula told reporters following the G7 summit on Wednesday.

While acknowledging the US president's right to personal and ideological preferences, Lula emphasized that nations must respect each other's sovereignty.

He noted that Trump is free to maintain his friendship with the Bolsonaro family, adding: "It's his problem. There's no accounting for taste."

Lula's remarks follow a recent White House meeting between Trump and Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Flávio Bolsonaro, a candidate in Brazil's 2026 presidential race, used the visit to criticize Lula's administration and lobby against US tariffs.

Trump and the elder Bolsonaro enjoyed a close right-wing political friendship, particularly during Bolsonaro's presidency and Trump's first term. Following Bolsonaro's conviction in Brazil, Trump publicly defended him, criticizing the trial as unfair and threatening possible retaliation through tariffs or sanctions.



