Iran says 89% of petrochemical units knocked offline during war back in operation

Nearly 89% of Iran's petrochemical units that were knocked offline during the recent war have resumed production, the head of the country's largest petrochemical group said, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency on Thursday.

Mohammad Shariatmadari, chief executive of the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC), said extensive efforts were made to maintain output despite attacks on key industrial infrastructure.

"About 89% of the units that were out of production have returned to the production cycle and are currently operating," he said, during the signing ceremony on the reconstruction of damaged petrochemical complexes.

Shariatmadari said some facilities are now producing above their nominal capacity, although others have yet to return to full output.

The CEO said the company's objective is not only to restore lost production but also to upgrade technology, improve resilience and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers for sensitive equipment and technologies.

During the war, Iran's petrochemical sector was among the industries hit by Israeli attacks, including strikes on major petrochemical hubs in Asaluyeh and Mahshahr. The facilities are central to Iran's petrochemical output and export capacity.

The attacks damaged parts of the country's production and utility infrastructure, prompting reconstruction efforts and a gradual return of damaged plants to operation.

PGPIC is Iran's largest petrochemical holding company and accounts for a significant share of the country's petrochemical production and exports.





