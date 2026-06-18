Iran, Kuwait discuss Tehran-Washington memorandum, regional developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed the recently signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding, regional developments and bilateral relations during a phone call on Thursday.

According to a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry, Araghchi briefed the Kuwaiti foreign minister on the contents and latest developments related to the "Islamabad memorandum" signed between Tehran and Washington.

Araghchi reiterated Iran's commitment to its good-neighborliness policy and expressed hope that the agreement would contribute to restoring peace and stability in the region.

He stressed the importance of continued dialogue with Gulf countries to enhance cooperation and address existing concerns and misunderstandings.

The two ministers also exchanged views on a number of bilateral issues and agreed on the importance of maintaining diplomatic consultations on matters of mutual interest.

The call came a day after Iran and the US formally sign a 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending months of conflict and opening negotiations on Iran's nuclear program and sanctions relief.

Iranian officials have described the agreement as a framework for ending military operations across regional fronts and creating conditions for broader diplomatic and economic engagement.





