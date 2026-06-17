Somali military school hosts Turkish language festival in Mogadishu

A military school in Somalia's capital hosted a Turkish Language Festival aimed at promoting Turkish language and culture and strengthening ties between Türkiye and Somalia.

The event was held at the Somali Military School Command, which operates under the Somali Turkish Task Force Command, and was attended by Turkish Embassy officials and senior military officers.

In a statement Wednesday, the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu said the program was organized to promote the Turkish language and culture and reinforce the friendship between the two countries.

"We participated in the 'Türkçe Şenliği' program held at the Somali Military School Command, which is part of the Somali Turkish Task Force Command, with the aim of promoting the Turkish language and culture and strengthening the bonds of friendship between Türkiye and Somalia," the embassy said.

Türkiye operates its largest overseas military base in Somalia.

The facility covers 4 square kilometers (1.54 square miles) and can train more than 1,500 troops at a time. It also includes three military residential complexes and schools.

It also holds three military residential complexes and schools.

Relations between Somalia and Türkiye deepened in 2011 after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then prime minister, visited the country.

Since then, Turkish humanitarian and development assistance to Somalia has exceeded $1 billion, including projects in health care, education, municipal services and infrastructure.