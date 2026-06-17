Germany’s Merz calls on Israel not to escalate, seek to end conflicts

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Israel Wednesday to end its large-scale military offensive in southern Lebanon and adopt a constructive approach toward President Donald Trump's peace agreement with Iran.

Speaking at the end of the G7 summit in France, Merz said the leaders' discussions centered on the US-Iran framework deal and the escalating situation in Lebanon, where Israel has continued its attacks despite a ceasefire and criticism from allies.

"We understand Israel's security interests, but these must not extend to the point of destabilizing an entire neighboring country — and that was the unanimous view of all G7 partners," Merz told public broadcaster ARD. He said the group expects Israel to de-escalate the conflict and bring the hostilities to an end.

Asked whether he was worried Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might try to derail the US-Iran deal, Merz said he did not share that concern, while noting that he's following developments with concern. He called on the Israeli government to support Trump's agreement with Iran.

"First and foremost, it's about peace in the region, and then, of course, indirectly, it's also about our interests," Merz said, referring to the negative impact of the prolonged conflict on energy prices, global economy.

"But above all, it is crucial that this conflict be brought to an end now;" he stressed. "Israel must not become a driver of conflict but must instead play an active role in ending it—and that opportunity exists."