Trump briefed G7 on US-Iran deal, leaders welcomed it, says Germany’s Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday congratulated US President Donald Trump on a framework agreement reached with Iran and said European partners stand ready to help ensure the deal's success.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France, Merz said Trump had briefed leaders on the details of the US-Iran agreement, and that they had exchanged views on the latest developments.

"We, as G7 partners, have all strongly welcomed this agreement," Merz said. "It opens a major opportunity for greater stability in the region and for a recovery of the global economy. I assured President Trump that we want to do our part to ensure that peace succeeds."

Merz highlighted the sharp drop in oil prices and the rally in global stock markets following the announcement as clear signs that the deal was already delivering tangible benefits and broad international support.

"We must now quickly move into the second phase of negotiations. In particular, the Strait of Hormuz must be opened quickly and without restrictions," Merz said, adding that all elements of the agreement — including those related to Lebanon — must now be fully implemented and respected by all parties.

Merz said G7 leaders, along with the invited heads of state from Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, shared this view and expressed gratitude to Trump for the breakthrough.





