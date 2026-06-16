Drone debris sparks fire at Russian oil depot

Drone debris triggered a fire at an oil depot in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, local officials said Tuesday.

The Krasnodar Krai emergency response team said the incident occurred in the village of Poltavskaya.

Authorities said there were no fatalities or injuries.

A team of 32 emergency workers using seven pieces of specialized equipment worked to extinguish the flames, the response team said.

As a security measure, the highway connecting Poltavskaya and Trudobelikovsky is temporarily closed as special services manage the site.