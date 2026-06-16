China urges US, Iran against ‘turning back’ ahead of peace deal

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday urged the US and Iran against "turning back," as the two warring sides were set to sign a peace deal to end the war.

"There must be no turning back, even less a return to the use of force," Wang said about US-Iran talks mediated by Pakistan.

Wang was speaking to Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Xinhua News reported.

The phone call came a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached a peace agreement and that a signing ceremony would be held in Switzerland on Friday.

Both Washington and Tehran confirmed the announcement.

US President Donald Trump later announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of a US naval blockade.

Pakistan has been mediating between the two sides since securing a ceasefire on April 8, weeks after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

"China has consistently advocated that regional countries should take their future and destiny into their own hands, and hopes to explore, through dialogue and consultation, a peace and security architecture that is jointly participated in by all countries in the Middle East," Wang told Dar.

He added that China stands "ready to work with Pakistan to continuously promote peace and advance dialogue, and keep making efforts for the early restoration of peace, stability and development in the Middle East."





