Students stage walkout during Stanford graduation speech by Google CEO

More than 100 students staged a walkout during Stanford University's graduation ceremony shortly after Google CEO Sundar Pichai began delivering the commencement address, media reports said on Sunday.

Videos shared on social media showed graduates leaving their seats at Stanford Stadium while chanting "Free, free Palestine."

The protest took place moments after Pichai, who was invited to deliver the keynote speech, took the stage at the ceremony.

According to the New York Post, the demonstration was organized by groups including Students for Justice in Palestine and No Tech for Apartheid.

The report said the protest drew attention to ongoing activism related to the war in Gaza and criticism of major technology companies' ties to government and military projects.

The outlet also reported criticism of Students for Justice in Palestine over previous statements and social media posts connected to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The walkout unfolded in front of graduates, faculty members and guests attending the commencement ceremony.

Neither Stanford University nor Google have commented on the reports.

The graduation ceremony continued following the protest as Pichai proceeded with his address to the graduating class.



