ITALY SIGNALS READINESS TO JOIN INTL NAVAL PRESENCE IN HORMUZ FOLLOWING US-IRAN DEAL

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni signaled on Monday her country's readiness to join an international naval presence in the Strait of Hormuz following the newly announced agreement between the US and Iran.

"We are ready, together with other partners and subject to the necessary parliamentary authorization, to contribute to an international naval presence to support the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," Meloni said through the US social media company X.

Recalling their joint statement with France, Germany, and the UK in welcoming the agreement between the US and Iran, she further thanked the mediators, particularly Qatar and Pakistan.

"This is an opportunity for peace that must be seized: Italy, as in the past, stands ready to support the diplomatic process towards a comprehensive agreement," Meloni noted.

She also stressed the need for hostilities to cease in Lebanon, "where Italy will continue working to support Lebanese sovereignty."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.