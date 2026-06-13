News World NBA Europe chief: Teams can 'dream' of joining 'giants' in new league

NBA Europe chief: Teams can 'dream' of joining 'giants' in new league

European basketball teams should aim high—the planned NBA Europe league will give some a chance to qualify through performance.

DPA WORLD Published June 13,2026 Subscribe

Basketball teams in Europe should dream big because the planned NBA Europe will offer some of them a chance to qualify via their sporting success.



"As long as you field a very good team and as long as the team plays well you have the right to dream. You have the right to dream of competing against the giants, the titans of our continent," NBA Europe chief George Aivazoglou told dpa.



The NBA and the rulinmg body FIBA plan to launch the new competition in October 2027.



The privately run Euroleague is the top event on the continent but a closed competition. The NBA Europe also plans 12 fixed teams but some others can qualify as well via their domestic leagues and potential qualifying tournaments.



The NBA Europe is set up by the NBA and FIBA, but there are also talks with the Euroleague about its involvement.



"The talks have gained momentum. We will meet again in a few weeks. There will be an exchange in-between, but a lot still needs to be done," Aivazoglou said.



He added that the NBA Europe would also go ahead without the Euroleague. Investors have until the end of June to make their final bids for the permanent franchises. The NBA said a first round saw bids of more than $1 billion for a franchise.



Aivazoglou said that the German cities with the best chances to have a franchise are Munich and Berlin but that there was also interest from other cities.











