India successfully tests multi-layer ballistic missile defense system, naval anti-ship missile

India said on Saturday that it has successfully tested its multi-layer ballistic missile defense system in three consecutive flight trials.

A statement by India's Defense Ministry said the Defense Research and Development Organisation successfully "demonstrated multiple crucial technologies bolstering the nation's defense capabilities against different types of enemy threats."

"Three consecutive flight-tests were conducted on June 10,11 to demonstrate multi-layered defense against long range ballistic missiles and anti-ship capability at medium range," the ministry said.

The statement noted that the "tests have put the country in the elite group of nations having BMD capability to engage up to intercontinental ballistic missiles."

The maiden flight-test of the Naval anti-ship missile-medium range was also carried out successfully, the Defense Ministry said.

India is among a small number of countries with ballistic missile capabilities spanning short-, medium-, and long-range systems, along with a developing sea-based deterrent.



