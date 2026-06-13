Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa exemption for diplomatic, special passport holders

Türkiye has approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia on the mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special passports, the Official Gazette said on Saturday.

Under the decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the agreement between the governments of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia on the reciprocal exemption of visas for diplomatic and special passport holders has entered into force.

The agreement allows eligible passport holders to enter, transit through, exit, and temporarily stay in the other country without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.