Since March, Trump has repeatedly said the Iran war will end soon

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States has reached a deal to end the war with Iran, but the agreement has not been finalized and he has disputed accounts that it favors Tehran.

Since the conflict began on February 28, Trump has repeatedly stated that a deal to end the war ⁠is imminent.

Here are some examples:

* "We have points ⁠of, major points of agreement, I would say, almost all points of agreement. ... I think this is something that's going to happen." - March 23, speaking aboard Air Force One

* "Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly ⁠reached, which it probably will be ... we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants." - March 30, Truth Social post

* "We will be leaving very soon ... within two to three weeks." - March 31, speaking at the White House

* "Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated." - April 7, Truth Social post announcing a ceasefire

* "We're going to see what happens, but I think we're very close to making a deal with Iran." - April 16, speaking at the White House

* "This process should go very quickly in that ⁠most ⁠of the points are already negotiated and agreed to." - April 17, speaking at Turning Point USA event in Phoenix

* "Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran." - May 5, Truth Social post

* "It might not happen, but it could happen any day." - May 7, speaking to reporters at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington

* "I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to ⁠hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond." - May 18, Truth Social post

* "I think we're gonna be finished with that very quickly, and they won't have a nuclear weapon and hopefully we're ⁠gonna get it done ‌in a ‌very nice manner." - May 19, speaking at the White House congressional ⁠picnic

* "An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the ‌United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries." - May 23, Truth Social post

* "The negotiation itself is going very well. If it ⁠happens, it might not happen, but if it happens it could happen, ⁠like, over the weekend." - June 3, speaking at the White House

* "We just made a great settlement ⁠with Iran ... The Strait will officially open as soon as we sign, which could be soon, very soon, maybe over the weekend in Europe." - June 12, speaking at the White House