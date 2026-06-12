Occupier violence in West Bank high on EU agenda: Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Friday voiced concern over the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank, warning that Israeli occupiers are expanding illegal settlements at an unprecedented pace while violence continues without sufficient accountability.

"The situation in the West Bank is equally alarming. Illegal Israeli settlements continue to expand at an unprecedented pace, and settler violence is increasing without sufficient accountability," Kallas said at the "Paris Call for the Two-State Solution, Peace and Regional Security" forum in the French capital.

Highlighting the issue as a key concern for the EU, Kallas said it has been "very high on the agenda" of EU foreign ministers.

She added that the issue will be discussed again at a meeting of EU foreign ministers scheduled for Monday.

Kallas reiterated that a two-state solution remains "the only viable path" to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East and ensuring that both Palestinians and Israelis can live in "safety, dignity and peace."

Referring to Gaza, she said that despite the ceasefire and the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2803, the situation remains fragile.

"Israel must withdraw its forces and ensure the full reopening of crossings. Humanitarian aid must flow into Gaza without obstruction, and recovery efforts must begin," Kallas said.