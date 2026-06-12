Israeli occupiers injure several Palestinians across occupied West Bank

Several Palestinians were injured Friday while confronting an attack by Israeli occupiers on the outskirts of Deir Abu Mash'al village in northwestern Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank.

It coincided with similar attacks in various towns and villages.

Sources told Anadolu that dozens of Palestinians managed to dismantle a settlement outpost established on land belonging to Deir Abu Mash'al, while an unspecified number of Palestinians sustained injuries and bruises while confronting the attack by occupiers.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa quoted Jamil Musa, head of the Deir Abu Mash'al village council, who said that "dozens of residents reached the Al-Qarana area south of the town and dismantled the settlement outpost that settlers had re-established there."

Musa said fighting erupted in the area following the dismantling of the outpost, during which Israeli forces fired tear gas at Palestinian residents.

Wafa noted that settlers attacked Palestinians on the outskirts of the town, resulting in injuries, without specifying the number or nature of the injuries.

Early Friday, occupiers reerected a settlement tent at the same location, days after the outpost was removed by a court order.

"Israeli army forces stormed the town during Friday prayers, attempting to prevent Palestinians from going to the area to protest the establishment of the settlement outpost," claiming "they would remove it themselves," said Musa.

In another development, occupiers blocked the road connecting Beitunia to several villages west of Ramallah and al-Bireh, preventing Palestinians from using it in the Ein Jariout area, witnesses told an Anadolu correspondent.

In northern Ramallah, occupiers began erecting a new tent on land adjacent to Palestinian homes in the village of Umm Safa.

In the Jenin governorate in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces arrested former prisoner Faraj al-Sanouri after surrounding his house and a barn in the Talfit area, near the town of Zababdeh, according to sources.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 141 illegal settlements and 224 outposts in the West Bank, including 250,000 in occupied East Jerusalem. The international community considers the settlements illegal.

Since October 2023, Israeli army fire and occupier attacks have killed at least 1,169 Palestinians in the West Bank, wounded 12,666 others, led to the arrest of 23,000 and displaced 33,000, according to official Palestinian figures.