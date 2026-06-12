Iran agrees to ‘performance-based deal’ that requires ‘major concessions’ on Tehran’s part

Iran has agreed to a "performance-based deal" with the US, which would require "major concessions" on Tehran's part before receiving any sanctions relief, Fox News reported Friday, citing a White House official.

As part of the deal, the official reportedly said, Iran's nuclear material would be destroyed and removed, its nuclear program dismantled, and "none of its money released until it fulfills its commitments."

The official also reportedly said that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open and Iran would agree to stop funding militant groups.