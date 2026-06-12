France calls on US, Iran to seize opportunity to sign peace deal

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday called on the U.S. ⁠and Iran ⁠to seize the opportunity to end a situation that is unsustainable ⁠and sign an initial peace deal, which is close to be signed, according to a senior U.S. administration official.

"We call on both sides to seize ⁠this ⁠opportunity to end a situation that is clearly untenable and only creates losers... that is what I told my Iranian counterpart," he ⁠said in an interview with cable TV channel LCI.

Barrot said he spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Friday morning.

"I ⁠am ‌cautious, ‌but the positive ⁠signs are ‌accumulating," he said. "I feel both sides have ⁠a will ⁠to reach this deal."







