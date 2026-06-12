France calls on US, Iran to seize opportunity to sign peace deal

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday called on the U.S. and Iran to seize the opportunity to end a situation that is unsustainable and sign an initial peace deal, which is close to be signed, according to a senior U.S. administration official.
"We call on both sides to seize this opportunity to end a situation that is clearly untenable and only creates losers... that is what I told my Iranian counterpart," he said in an interview with cable TV channel LCI.
Barrot said he spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Friday morning.
"I am cautious, but the positive signs are accumulating," he said. "I feel both sides have a will to reach this deal."