US, Iran trade second night of attacks, casting doubt over ceasefire

The United States and Iran have exchanged fresh attacks for a second consecutive night, heightening fears that the ceasefire agreed in April might be unravelling.



Early on Thursday, the US military said it had "completed" its latest round of strikes. In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for the region, said the attacks targeted military intelligence facilities, communications systems and air defence positions that it said posed a threat to US forces and international shipping.



"The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," it wrote.



Iranian media reported explosions near the southern cities of Minab and Sirik, as well as on Qeshm Island and in the port city of Bandar Abbas.



Separate explosions were also reported near the commuter hub of Karaj, just a few kilometres west of Tehran, where state media said combat drones had been spotted.



The Iranian news portal Mehr said three people were hospitalized after being injured in the attacks in Tehran province, citing emergency services.



It also reported that official sources said a boat loaded with basic foodstuffs had been hit by a US missile in the Strait of Hormuz in the early hours of the morning. The crew was reportedly rescued.



The latest escalation followed US strikes earlier this week on Iranian air defence systems, ground control stations and radar installations in response to the downing of a US military helicopter. Iran subsequently launched attacks on US bases in the Gulf region.



Iran's armed forces said early Thursday they had again targeted Bahrain and Kuwait in response to the latest US strikes. Kuwait temporarily closed its airspace to civilian aviation and said air defences had been activated.



The country later reopened its airspace, saying the circumstances that had prompted the precautionary measures no longer existed.



Sirens also sounded in Bahrain, where authorities urged residents to seek shelter.



Iranian state media said a regional US Navy headquarters in Bahrain had been targeted with kamikaze drones aimed at Patriot air defence systems. Local authorities in Bahrain said an 11-year-old girl was injured in the overnight attacks.



The Interior Ministry described the strikes as a "criminal Iranian" attack. It said several vehicles caught fire and residential buildings were damaged in the northern city of Hamad and in the capital Manama due to falling debris.



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said they had targeted one US air base in Bahrain and two in Kuwait, saying a total of 18 targets had been attacked.



Both Bahrain and Kuwait host major US military bases and have repeatedly come under Iranian missile and drone attacks in recent weeks.



The Jordanian state news agency Petra reported that Jordan's air defences intercepted 20 missiles launched from Iran overnight. Citing the military, it said debris came down during the operation, but it did not result in casualties or damage.



The US military has stationed fighter jets at a base in eastern Jordan, among other sites.



Iran also said it had fully closed the Strait of Hormuz, banning all shipping traffic and warning that any vessels that attempt to cross the strategic waterway would be attacked, according to statements carried by state media.



US CENTCOM disputed the claim, saying commercial ships continued to enter and exit the Strait of Hormuz. Shortly after the war began in late February, Iran largely brought shipping through the waterway to a standstill through threats and attacks on vessels. The US then imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the "large-scale" US attacks, saying in a statement that Tehran had a right to self-defence and to launch counter-attacks.



The ministry added that the US government bore responsibility for the "dangerous consequences" of the aggression.



US President Donald Trump meanwhile accused Tehran of repeatedly violating the truce that came into force on April 8, describing it as "the most violated ceasefire in the history of the world," according to comments reported by Fox News.



The broadcaster also quoted Trump as warning that the United States would intensify its bombing campaign unless Iran agreed to a framework deal to end the war.



