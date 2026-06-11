Jordan says it intercepted 20 missiles launched from Iran

Jordanian air defense systems and Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft intercepted and shot down 20 missiles launched from Iran toward the Azraq area in Zarqa governorate early Thursday, the army said in a statement.

A responsible military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army said that the interception caused debris to fall, but no casualties or material damage were reported, the statement said.

Engineering teams handled the remnants of the missiles to ensure they contained no explosives, the source added.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted a base hosting American F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets in Jordan in response to US strikes on Iran.

In an earlier statement, the IRGC said 18 major US military targets were struck at the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait, along with the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain, while Iranian military statements also announced attacks targeting Patriot systems, communications facilities and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The developments come amid rapidly escalating tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and subsequent Iranian attacks targeting US military assets across the region, despite a ceasefire in the war that began on Feb. 28.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has taken too long to negotiate a deal and will have to "pay the price."

The ⁠talks since the April ceasefire have focused on formulating a framework to end the war, unblock the Strait of Hormuz, and hold further negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.