Russia says will respond to EU’s latest sanctions package with 'effective, tough measures'

Russia said on Wednesday that it will respond to the EU's latest sanctions package announced a day earlier with "effective and tough measures."
"We will respond to the EU's latest sanctions package with effective and tough measures," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing.
Zakharova said Russia strongly condemns "any illegitimate unilateral coercive measures," and that more and more countries share and support this approach.
The 27-member bloc proposed its 21st package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, saying it seeks to further weaken Moscow's ability to finance the Ukraine war.