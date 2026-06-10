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News World Russia says will respond to EU’s latest sanctions package with 'effective, tough measures'

Russia says will respond to EU’s latest sanctions package with 'effective, tough measures'

Russia vowed to take "effective and tough measures" in response to the EU's latest sanctions package, designed to weaken Moscow's ability to fund the Ukraine conflict.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 10,2026
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RUSSIA SAYS WILL RESPOND TO EU’S LATEST SANCTIONS PACKAGE WITH EFFECTIVE, TOUGH MEASURES

Russia said on Wednesday that it will respond to the EU's latest sanctions package announced a day earlier with "effective and tough measures."

"We will respond to the EU's latest sanctions package with effective and tough measures," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing.

Zakharova said Russia strongly condemns "any illegitimate unilateral coercive measures," and that more and more countries share and support this approach.

The 27-member bloc proposed its 21st package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, saying it seeks to further weaken Moscow's ability to finance the Ukraine war.