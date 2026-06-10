Russia says will respond to EU’s latest sanctions package with 'effective, tough measures'

Russia said on Wednesday that it will respond to the EU's latest sanctions package announced a day earlier with "effective and tough measures."

"We will respond to the EU's latest sanctions package with effective and tough measures," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing.

Zakharova said Russia strongly condemns "any illegitimate unilateral coercive measures," and that more and more countries share and support this approach.

The 27-member bloc proposed its 21st package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, saying it seeks to further weaken Moscow's ability to finance the Ukraine war.





