Bangladesh crosses half-trillion-dollar GDP threshold for 1st time

Bangladesh's economy has surpassed the $500 billion mark for the first time, reaching an estimated size of over half a trillion dollars in fiscal year 2025-26, according to provisional data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics released on Wednesday.

The milestone comes as the economy regained momentum during the fiscal year, supported mainly by improved performance in the agriculture and services sectors.

The latest estimate places the country among a growing group of half-trillion-dollar economies, underscoring its long-term economic expansion despite recent macroeconomic challenges.

The achievement marks a significant jump from previous years, when policymakers and economists projected that Bangladesh would reach the $500 billion threshold around FY26 or FY27.

Earlier government forecasts had anticipated the economy crossing the milestone as growth rebounded from a period of slower expansion.

The latest data also signals a recovery from the sluggish growth recorded in FY25, when the economy expanded by 3.49% amid weaker domestic demand and investment.

Economists, however, caution that sustaining growth above the $500 billion mark will require stronger private investment, higher productivity and continued policy support as the country navigates inflationary pressures and global economic uncertainties.

Recent measures, including a large Central Bank stimulus package aimed at reviving businesses and supporting agriculture, are expected to help bolster economic activity.

According to the provisional estimates, the economy's return to a faster growth trajectory was driven largely by gains in agriculture and services, helping Bangladesh achieve a landmark moment in its economic history.