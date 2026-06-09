Iran warns of possible power cuts in coming heatwaves, calls on public to save energy

Iran on Tuesday warned of possible power outages in the coming heatwaves, calling on the public to cooperate to save consumption to avoid any cuts.

"The possible scale of power cuts during the coming hot days cannot be accurately forecast and depends directly on consumption patterns and public cooperation," government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said in statements carried by the state news agency IRNA.

"The condition of the country's power grid should be assessed from two key angles, starting with production and the Energy Ministry's measures in that sector," she added.

Mohajerani said the Energy Ministry has focused its efforts on expanding power plant capacity, completing power grid infrastructure projects, investing in renewable energy, and overhauling and upgrading power generation units to meet the country's needs at maximum capacity.

She warned that "abnormal" consumption puts the energy security of industries and households at risk.

"The president has also emphasized the same principle: If each person can cut electricity consumption by 10%, the situation will improve," Mohajerani said.

Iran has come under attacks from Israel and the US since late February, with strikes targeting the country's oil and gas infrastructure.

According to Iranian officials, more than 2,000 electricity infrastructure points have been targeted during the US-Israeli offensive.

A temporary ceasefire was reached between the US and Iran on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.