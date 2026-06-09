Debate grows in Israel over Netanyahu’s influence as Trump dominates ceasefire announcements

A growing debate has emerged in Israel over whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains the main decision-maker on national security issues or has become increasingly dependent on US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly announced ceasefire agreements involving Israel in recent months.

Trump announced the Gaza ceasefire on Oct. 10, 2025, and has since repeatedly declared truce arrangements involving Iran and Lebanon, raising questions in Israel about who is ultimately shaping policy.

Israeli government ministers close to Netanyahu have rejected suggestions that the prime minister is subordinate to Trump.

Sports Minister Miki Zohar of Netanyahu's Likud party told Israel's 103 FM radio on Tuesday that the prime minister alone makes decisions.

"Even if he agrees with Trump's position, he does so only because it serves Israel's interests," Zohar said.

He argued that Netanyahu does not simply comply with US requests and suggested Israel has secured significant benefits from its relationship with Washington that are not publicly known.

Zohar also dismissed reports of tensions between Netanyahu and Trump, saying he wished every Israeli prime minister could enjoy a similar relationship with an American president.

- 'Weak' Netanyahu

Political analyst Ben Caspit, writing in the Hebrew-language daily Maariv, offered a sharply different assessment.

Caspit said Netanyahu appeared weak during a televised address on Monday announcing a ceasefire with Iran.

"He looked like a deflated balloon," Caspit wrote, comparing the speech with what he described as Netanyahu's previous declarations of total victory.

He also cited comments attributed to Trump suggesting that Netanyahu would accept any agreement proposed by the US president.

Caspit argued that Netanyahu had made himself dependent on Trump by involving him in domestic political and legal battles, including issues related to his ongoing corruption trial.

Daily Haaretz military analyst Amos Harel offered a more nuanced view, saying recent events highlighted Israel's growing reliance on American support while also demonstrating Netanyahu's ability to influence Trump.

Harel wrote that Trump may eventually recognize the political constraints facing Netanyahu, particularly among right-wing voters who could oppose restraint in dealing with Iran and Lebanon.

According to Harel, a limited military response followed by a return to a ceasefire allows Netanyahu to present himself as responding forcefully to Iranian actions while enabling Trump to pursue a broader agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

Harel also suggested that security tensions could play a role in Israeli domestic politics ahead of elections expected later this year, potentially helping Netanyahu shift public attention toward national security issues.

The debate comes amid continuing regional tensions following exchanges between Iran and Israel and ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect in April.











