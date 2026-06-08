Trump urged Netanyahu to avoid renewed conflict with Iran: Report

US President Donald Trump warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if he went back to war with Iran, he might find himself fighting alone, news outlet Axios reported Monday.

"I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon'," Axios quoted Trump as saying in a phone interview.

Two US officials and a source familiar with the Israeli side of the discussion said the latest call was notably calmer than an earlier exchange in which Trump called Netanyahu "f****** crazy."

Netanyahu on Monday vowed a "much harsher" response to any future attack by Iran following a brief escalation between the two sides.

Tensions escalated on Sunday when Israel carried out an airstrike on the Lebanese capital Beirut, claiming it targeted a Hezbollah command and planning center.























