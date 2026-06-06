US forces intercept drones launched by Iran toward Strait of Hormuz: CENTCOM

American forces intercepted and shot down four drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command said Friday.

"Moments ago, CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on US social media company X.

Arguing that "the attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic," CENTCOM noted that "U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further attacks."

"American forces remain vigilant and postured to respond to unjustified Iranian aggression in self-defense," it added.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering a cycle of retaliatory attacks that widened instability across the region.

Iran, in retaliation, subsequently launched strikes against Israel and targeted countries hosting US military bases, while also disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies.

A ceasefire later took effect, though diplomatic efforts to secure a broader agreement have continued.



