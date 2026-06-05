US sanctions Cuban president, family members amid growing tensions

The US Department of the Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and several members of his inner circle, including relatives of former leader Raul Castro.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added Diaz-Canel, his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza, and her son Manuel Anido Cuesta to the Specially Designated Nationals list.

The designations also target Alejandro Castro Espin, son of Raul Castro, and his own son, Raul Alejandro Castro Calis.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington intends to "handle" Cuba once the administration concludes its efforts regarding Iran. The president asserted that he simply wants Cuba to be a "nicely run country that can feed its people."

There was no immediate reaction from Havana.