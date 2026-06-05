Azerbaijan says drone attack on cargo ships leaves 5 citizens dead, 3 injured in Sea of Azov

Five Azerbaijani citizens were killed and three others wounded after two foreign cargo vessels came under an overnight drone attack in the Taganrog Bay area of the Sea of Azov, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said the vessels, identified as Natra and Zirkon, were carrying a total of 25 Azerbaijani nationals among their crews when they were targeted by drones.

"The two cargo ships are not owned by the Azerbaijani state. According to information provided by Russian authorities, five Azerbaijani citizens were killed and three others wounded in the attack. The injured crew members were hospitalized in the Russian city of Yeysk," he said.

The ministry said it is in contact with relevant state institutions, the country's diplomatic missions and the competent authorities of the countries involved.

Several staff members from Azerbaijan's Embassy in Russia have been dispatched to the scene, it added.

"The issues related to the condition of our citizens, their repatriation and the provision of necessary consular assistance are being closely monitored," Hajizada said.

The ministry expressed condolences to the families and relatives of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

No further details about the circumstances of the attack or the vessels' cargoes were immediately available.



