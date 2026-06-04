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News World UK, Indian top diplomats discuss Ukraine, Middle East conflicts in New Delhi meeting

UK, Indian top diplomats discuss Ukraine, Middle East conflicts in New Delhi meeting

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 04,2026
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UK, INDIAN TOP DIPLOMATS DISCUSS UKRAINE, MIDDLE EAST CONFLICTS IN NEW DELHI MEETING
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper (EPA File Photo)

Top diplomats of India and the UK on Thursday discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East during talks in New Delhi, according to officials.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, who is visiting the South Asian nation.

"We reviewed ongoing progress in our cooperation focusing on trade, technology, supply chains, defense, climate, education and people to people ties," Jaishankar wrote on US social media company X.

He said they also exchanged views on global developments, including Ukraine, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar added that the India-UK partnership is now a "forward-looking highway of shared economic ambitions and high-technology!."

Bilateral trade between India and the UK is currently valued at approximately $56 billion, with both countries "actively working" toward a shared goal of doubling that figure by 2030.