CUBAS ENERGY CRISIS DISRUPTING HEALTH CARE, AID DELIVERIES: UN

People walk down a street during a power outage in Havana, Cuba, 25 May 2026 (issued 26 May 2026). (EPA Photo)

The UN warned Thursday that Cuba's worsening energy crisis is severely affecting essential services, including health care, food production and humanitarian aid operations.

Speaking at a news conference, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the combined effect of "the energy crisis, following US executive orders and other sanctions, alongside hurricanes and other natural disasters, is far-reaching and expanding daily."

"All basic services, from clean water and sanitation to food production and the health sector, have been impacted by the lack of fuel and electricity," he said.

Dujarric noted that "more than 100,000 surgeries have been postponed due to a deep shortage of medicines and needed medical supplies."

He added that the UN and its partners have "a plan of action to assist up to 2 million people," but said the energy crisis is hampering relief efforts.

"The energy crisis is also limiting our ability to deliver the aid already committed, with dozens of containers of food and medical supplies still sitting in ports due to a lack of fuel to get them out of the ports," he said.

Cuba has faced severe fuel shortages and widespread power outages in recent months following tighter US restrictions, including an oil embargo imposed in January.