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Kuwait says 1 killed in Iranian attacks, retains ‘full right’ to respond

Kuwait condemns Iranian missile and drone strikes that killed one, injured several, and damaged key facilities, including diplomatic missions.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published June 03,2026
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KUWAIT SAYS 1 KILLED IN IRANIAN ATTACKS, RETAINS ‘FULL RIGHT’ TO RESPOND

Kuwait said Wednesday that Iranian strikes killed one person, injured several others and damaged key facilities, including diplomatic missions, stressing it "reserves the right" to respond to the attacks.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Iran's "brutal and continued attacks" using ballistic missiles and drones, saying the latest strikes early Wednesday targeted "civilian and vital" facilities, including Kuwait International Airport.

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The ministry said the attacks resulted in one death, multiple injuries and damage to critical infrastructure, including diplomatic missions.

The statement said Kuwait retains its "full and inherent right" to take appropriate measures in response to the attacks "in accordance with international law."

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