Negotiations with Israel ‘need time,’ Lebanese president says

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday that the US-mediated negotiations with Israel "need time" and the current conflict will not be solved overnight.

"Negotiation is safer than war. We have seen -- and continue to see -- the devastation of war and its consequences," Aoun said in a meeting with business representatives, as cited by a presidency statement.

"However, negotiations will not solve the problem overnight; they are a process that needs time, and we have no other choice," he added.

Aoun said negotiations "don't mean surrender but rather are a means of ending wars with the least possible damage."

The Lebanese president reiterated his country's commitment to the negotiations, saying the talks are "moving forward" despite possible delays that could arise in the process.

"The army has not declared southern Lebanon to be completely demilitarized or free of weapons. From a military standpoint, however, the army has established operational control over the area," Aoun said.

"Removing weapons from the south requires time given the region's geography, which is characterized by mountains and valleys, and the army has fulfilled its responsibilities in this regard," he added.

Aouns said Israel did not help implement the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.

"Under the deal, Israel was supposed to withdraw from the five positions it occupied. It, however, continued its military operations and shelling of villages under the pretext of self-defense," he added.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days following indirect talks mediated by the US.

The Israeli army and Lebanese group Hezbollah frequently exchange fire as part of the ongoing escalation.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country.