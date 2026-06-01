Nvidia pushes into PC market with Arm-based chip for Microsoft, Dell, HP laptops

Nvidia is expanding into the personal computer processor market with a new Arm-based chip that will debut in laptops and desktops from major PC makers, marking a fresh challenge to Intel, AMD, Qualcomm and Apple.

Speaking at Taiwan's Computex conference on Monday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the new N1X processor, developed alongside Microsoft, which will be incorporated into the RTX Spark superchip.

The chip is expected to debut in the fall on a new line of Windows PCs from Microsoft, Dell, HP, ASUS, Lenovo and MSI.

"This reinvention of the computer is as big of a deal as the reinvention of the phone into what we now know as the smartphone," Huang said, referring to the role of agentic artificial intelligence in the next generation of computers.

"Microsoft and Nvidia are going to reinvent the PC," he added. "This is the first completely re-engineered, reinvented line of PCs that has happened in 40 years."

Nvidia plans to release more than 30 laptops and 10 desktops with the new chip over time, according to company details cited in the report.

The N1X is built into the RTX Spark superchip, which combines Nvidia's Blackwell graphics processing unit with a new Arm-based central processing unit designed by Taiwan's MediaTek.

The chip will also include 128 gigabytes of unified memory and will be produced using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's 3-nanometer technology.

The first laptops powered by the chip are expected to be as thin as 14 millimeters and will initially target creators, AI developers and gamers looking for thin laptops and compact desktops.

Nvidia said RTX Spark will later expand to different price points, while more performance metrics are expected closer to launch.

The move comes as Arm-based processors gain momentum in PCs, a market traditionally dominated by x86 chips from Intel and AMD. Apple has already shifted its Mac computers to Arm-based processors, while Qualcomm has also pushed Arm-based chips for Windows devices.

Huang also announced that Nvidia's Vera CPU for data centers is now in full production and will be available starting in the fall.

The CPU is aimed at supporting AI workloads in data centers, where demand for general computing power has risen alongside the use of large AI models and agentic AI systems.

"This is going to be our new major growth driver," Huang said. "These CPUs are going to be both performant, but they also have to be extremely energy efficient, so that we can cram as much CPU as we can into the factory without taking away power from the token generation."

Early customers for Vera include Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceX's xAI, Dell, Oracle and CoreWeave.





