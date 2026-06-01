Kevin Keegan reveals stage four cancer diagnosis

Former England and Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan has revealed he has stage four cancer.

Keegan's family said in January that he had been diagnosed with the disease after being admitted to hospital for evaluation of "ongoing abdominal symptoms".

The 75-year-old provided an update on his health during an appearance at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle at the weekend.

"They said we have a top doctor with this new way of fighting what you have got, which is stage four cancer," Keegan said, in quotes reported by the Daily Mail.

"He was a Liverpool supporter so I went to meet him."

Premier League club Newcastle sent their "heartfelt support and warmest wishes" to Keegan and his family.

"Everyone at the club is behind Kevin and sends strength and best wishes to him and his family for the journey ahead," the club posted on X.

Keegan was signed for Liverpool by Bill Shankly in 1971, winning the English league title three times and the 1977 European Cup during his time at Anfield.

The forward signed for Hamburg in 1977 and was twice named European footballer of the year during his spell at the German club.

Keegan returned to England to play for Southampton and Newcastle.

He won a total of 63 England caps, scoring 21 goals, and also captained the national team.

Keegan twice took charge of Newcastle during his coaching career, also managing Fulham, Manchester City and England.

Speaking at the weekend event, Keegan said he would like to return to St James' Park to say goodbye.

"I want to say goodbye," he said. "I didn't get the chance when I left the club last time."









