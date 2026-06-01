Japan urges Iran to show ‘flexibility’ to end war as Tehran flags US 'breach of commitments'

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged Iran to show the "greatest possible flexibility" to end the war as Tehran flagged "breaches of commitments" by the US side.

Takaichi made the appeal during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, the third conversation between the two leaders since the war began in late February.

She also urged Tehran to work toward reaching an agreement "as soon as possible" to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The call came as Pakistan continues mediation efforts aimed at securing a temporary US-Iran pact and laying the groundwork for a broader peace agreement.

For his part, Pezeshkian termed diplomacy as the "most effective means of resolving disputes," but said those efforts have been undermined by "breaches of commitments" by the US.

He also expressed concern over repeated violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, the continued displacement of Lebanese civilians and US political and military support for Israel, according to a statement from the Iranian presidency.

The Iranian president called on the international community to play a more effective role in ending the situation.

- Safe navigation in Hormuz

The indirect US-Iran talks are closely linked to the future of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway that Iran partially closed after US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets triggered the conflict in late February.

The disruption has affected global shipping and energy markets, with Iran and the US negotiating terms for restoring normal maritime traffic.

According to the prime minister's office, Takaichi also urged Tehran to ensure safe navigation through the strait, a critical route for Japan's energy imports, and welcomed the safe passage of a Japan-related vessel through the area.

Pezeshkian said the main obstacles in Hormuz "stem from restrictions imposed by the United States on Iranian shipping and trade."

Referring to vessels linked to Japan, he said Tehran would closely follow the issue and seek to ensure that Japanese ships can pass through the Strait of Hormuz "without problems and with greater ease."

He expressed hope that improved conditions would allow Japanese companies to contribute to the reconstruction and development of Iranian refineries, ports and other economic infrastructure.

The Iranian president also urged Japan to help facilitate access to Iranian financial assets held in the country for the purchase of essential goods, medicines, and medical equipment.