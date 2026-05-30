US Navy warns mariners to avoid Strait of Hormuz due to mine threat

The US Navy Central Command issued an urgent maritime advisory Friday, warning ship owners, operators and mariners about dangerous military operations underway in the Strait of Hormuz north of Oman's Musandam Peninsula.

The Joint Maritime Information Center advisory, dated May 29, rated the regional threat level as "CRITICAL," citing Iranian attempts to illegally control the strategic waterway through what it described as dangerous and illegal mining that endangers ships and crews.

All mariners were advised to avoid the Strait's Traffic Separation Scheme and instead coordinate their passage with US Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping.

It also urged vessels to remain in constant radio contact with naval authorities and comply immediately with instructions from US forces.

The advisory noted a sharp warning that any vessel observed engaged in or supporting mine-laying activities would be targeted by US forces in self-defense.