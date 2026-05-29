Iran says message exchanges with US continue, no final understanding reached

Iran and the US continue to exchange messages, but no final understanding has yet been reached, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Friday, amid ongoing indirect talks between the two sides, reported the state-run news agency IRNA.

"As of this moment, while I am speaking with you, the exchange of messages continues, but a final agreement has not yet been reached," Baghaei said.

Baghaei also addressed the future of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strategic waterway lies within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman and requires special arrangements.

"Iran and Oman, as two responsible countries, must establish mechanisms that both protect their national interests and security as coastal states and reassure the international community that navigation through this route can be conducted safely," Baghaei said.

Earlier, citing unnamed sources, Fars said Trump's remarks are "a mixture of truth and falsehood" and an attempt to portray a "manufactured victory."

A draft agreement based on the principle of "commitment for commitment" is in the final stages of consideration in Iran, although no final decision has yet been made, the sources added.

The news agency reported that no provision in the draft obliges Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without imposing fees or implementing security and monitoring arrangements.

It also rejected Trump's reported claim that Iran would dismantle or destroy its nuclear materials, saying no such commitment exists in the memorandum of understanding under discussion.

Fars further said a key element of the proposed deal is the immediate release of $12 billion in Iranian frozen assets, arguing that Tehran would not move to subsequent stages of negotiations until the funds are made available.

The report also said the draft includes a provision for a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon in line with Hezbollah's position.

According to the agency, Iranian officials maintain that any final agreement must adhere to the Islamic Republic's "red lines" and include safeguards to ensure an immediate response in the event of any breach by Washington.

Earlier, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump outlined several elements he said were included in the proposal, including an Iranian commitment to never obtain a nuclear weapon and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted commercial shipping.