Mevlana mosque vandalized by unidentified perpetrators in Rotterdam

A group of people attacked a mosque in Rotterdam overnight, the Islamic Foundation Netherlands (ISN) said Friday.

The Mevlana mosque was vandalized by six unidentified perpetrators at around 2240GMT, the ISN said in a statement.

A mosaic wall of the mosque was vandalized while the perpetrators threw beer bottles at the building and urinated against the facade.

The statement said mosque officials repeatedly called the police, but officers arrived only after the attackers had left the area.

It underlined that worshippers feel increasingly threatened due to the rising number of attacks targeting Muslims and mosques, noting that police officers who arrived at the scene did not consider the incident constituted "a threat requiring direct intervention."

The statement said it was difficult to understand the police assessment and stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of worshippers and protecting their right to practice their faith without fear under all circumstances.

It also noted that, in addition to the attack, the delay in police response had caused serious concern.

The ISN added that it filed an official criminal complaint regarding the attack and requested that the incident be treated as a priority investigation.









