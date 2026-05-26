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News World US, Israeli aircraft strike Iranian boats near Strait of Hormuz

US, Israeli aircraft strike Iranian boats near Strait of Hormuz

A sudden flare-up in the Strait of Hormuz has exposed the immense fragility of the current U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported Tuesday that U.S. and Israeli aircraft executed targeted strikes against Iranian naval vessels positioned south of Larak Island.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 26,2026
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US, ISRAELI AIRCRAFT STRIKE IRANIAN BOATS NEAR STRAIT OF HORMUZ

US and Israeli aircraft struck Iranian vessels south of Iran's Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, killing "several Iranian nationals," Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported Tuesday.

While the outlet did not confirm the exact number of dead, some media reports said four people were killed in the strikes.

The reports came amid an ongoing ceasefire between the US and Iran that halted the war which started with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 and was followed by Iranian retaliation.