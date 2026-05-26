Israeli media says military expands ground operations in Lebanon

Israeli media on Tuesday reported that troops had begun ground operations beyond the so-called "Yellow Line" in south Lebanon, which runs around 10 kilometres (six miles) deep inside Lebanese territory.

Israeli troops have until now been operating inside the self-declared "Yellow Line", where they have carried out large-scale demolitions despite a ceasefire in effect since April 17.

"The IDF has begun ground operations north of the Yellow Line in southern Lebanon," Israel's Kan public broadcaster posted on X.

Israel's left-leaning Haaretz newspaper and news site Ynet also reported that troops had begun ground operations north of the Yellow Line in order to reduce the threat posed by Hezbollah's explosive drones.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment on the reports.

Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have continued to exchange fire on a near-daily basis despite the ceasefire.

Several strikes hit the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh on Tuesday after an unprecedented Israeli evacuation warning, an AFP correspondent said, a day after at least 11 were killed in a strike in the country's east.

Hezbollah meanwhile said it confronted Israeli troops trying to advance into a town that overlooks the city.