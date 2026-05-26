Knicks reach first NBA Finals in 27 years after sweeping Cavaliers

The New York Knicks advanced to their first NBA Finals appearance in 27 years after completing a 4-0 sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks secured their 11th consecutive victory and recorded a second straight playoff series sweep to book a place in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

New York will face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs in the championship series.

The Western Conference Finals between Oklahoma City and San Antonio is currently tied 2-2.

Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals is scheduled for June 4 at 0030GMT.

The Knicks are seeking their first NBA championship since 1973.