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News Middle East Israeli aircraft drops incendiary phosphorus munitions in southern Lebanon

Israeli aircraft drops incendiary phosphorus munitions in southern Lebanon

Israel reportedly breaches ongoing ceasefire by dropping phosphorus missiles on south Lebanon's Qalila, sparking widespread fires, according to Lebanese media.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published May 25,2026
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ISRAELI AIRCRAFT DROPS INCENDIARY PHOSPHORUS MUNITIONS IN SOUTHERN LEBANON

An Israeli aircraft dropped on Monday incendiary phosphorus missiles on the forests of Lebanon's southern municipality of Qalila, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

The bombardment sparked fires in citrus groves and agricultural lands, the state news agency NNA said.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out expanded offensive in southern Lebanon, killing over 3,100 and wounding more than 9,500, according to Lebanese officials.

Despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect in April 17 and was later extended into early July, the Israeli army continues its daily attacks and home demolitions in southern Lebanon.