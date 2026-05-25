News World Jet carrying UK minister had GPS signal jammed near Russian border

Jet carrying UK minister had GPS signal jammed near Russian border

DPA WORLD Published May 25,2026 Subscribe

British Defence Secretary John Healey (REUTERS File Photo)

A Royal Air Force (RAF) jet in which the UK defence secretary was travelling had its signals jammed as it flew near the Russian border.



John Healey had been visiting British soldiers in Estonia and was travelling back to the UK when the electronic attack happened, the Times newspaper first reported.



It is thought Russia was behind the incident on Thursday.



Smartphones and laptops were unable to connect to the internet and pilots had to use a different navigation system as the plane's GPS was disabled for the entire three-hour flight.



It is not known if Healey was deliberately targeted but the flight path was visible on aircraft tracking websites, the newspaper reported.



Passengers, who included photographers and a reporter, were told the Dassault Falcon 900LX aircraft could still operate safely.



The incident comes just days after the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) revealed two Russian jets had been "repeatedly and dangerously" intercepted an RAF spy plane above the Black Sea.



A Russian Su-35 jet flew so close to the British reconnaissance aircraft that it triggered its emergency systems, including disabling the autopilot.



One of the nation's Su-27s also flew six metres from the unarmed Rivet Joint's nose and carried out six passes in front.



The MoD said it was the most dangerous Russian action against a British Rivet Joint aircraft since a plane fired a missile over the Black Sea in 2022.



In March 2024, an RAF plane carrying the then-defence secretary Grant Shapps had its GPS signal jammed while flying near Russian territory.



The satellite signal was interfered with for about 30 minutes while the flight was heading back to the UK from Poland.





















