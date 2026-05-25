Denmark’s Queen Margrethe hospitalized, blood clot detected

Denmark's former monarch, Queen Margrethe, has been admitted to Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen and is expected to remain in hospital for several days, the royal house said on Monday, according to public broadcaster DR.

"The Queen will now be hospitalized for a number of days. Her Majesty is doing well under the circumstances," the royal house said.

It said the admission followed a CT scan that revealed a large blood clot in the hip region, linked to a previous fall.

Margrethe recently underwent a minor surgical procedure, according to Queen Mary, who spoke to reporters after taking part in the Royal Run event in Helsingor on Monday.

"It is, of course, a bit of a dampener on the day, but it is a minor procedure and it went well," she said.

The latest hospitalization comes less than a week after the 86-year-old former monarch was discharged following a six-day stay in the hospital.

She had previously been treated for heart-related issues earlier this month, including what was described as heart attacks, and underwent a balloon angioplasty procedure to improve blood flow to the heart.

Queen Margrethe has been admitted to Rigshospitalet several times in recent years, including for observation in 2025 following a cold and after a fall at Fredensborg Castle the previous year.

In 2023, she underwent major back surgery, after which she announced her abdication in her New Year's speech.

On Jan. 14, 2024, Crown Prince Frederik became king, marking the end of her 52-year reign.