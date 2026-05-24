Qatar’s emir holds Saudi, UAE talks amid diplomatic push for US-Iran deal

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held separate calls Saturday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan about regional developments and efforts to reduce tensions and promote stability.

A statement from Qatar's Amiri Diwan said Sheikh Tamim and the Saudi crown prince reviewed ties and ways to strengthen cooperation, in addition to exchanging views on key regional and international developments.

The two sides also discussed efforts to support political solutions aimed at strengthening security and stability in the region and stressed the importance of reaching comprehensive and lasting solutions that address the root causes of crises.

In a separate call, Sheikh Tamim and the UAE president discussed relations and regional developments, and exchanged views on diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions and advancing political solutions, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

WAM said both sides stressed the importance of supporting diplomatic tracks to reinforce regional security and stability.

The calls came hours after Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir concluded a visit to Tehran, where he met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as part of mediation efforts led by Islamabad between Washington and Tehran.

The contacts also come at a sensitive regional moment amid intensified diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement between the US and Iran, and reports that Tehran had presented a new formula for a possible deal with Washington.

Earlier Saturday, US President Donald Trump said an agreement with Iran had been "largely negotiated," while noting that final aspects and details remained under discussion and would be announced "shortly." Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz "will be opened" as part of the understandings under discussion.